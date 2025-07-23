BISE Faisalabad Matric Class 10 Toppers 2025; Check Position Holders here

By Staff Reporter
7:31 pm | Jul 23, 2025
FAISALABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad officially revealed top position holders of Matric Examinations 2025.

Muhammad Moiz Qamar got first position, securing 1189 marks, setting highest benchmark among all candidates this year. Maham Mumtaz clinched second spot with 1187 marks, while Meerab Warraich stood third with 1186 marks.

All three top scorers are students of private schools, once again showcasing the strength of private institutions in producing high achievers.

Top Three Position Holders – Matric Exams 2025

Position Name Marks
1st Muhammad Moiz Qamar 1189
2nd Maham Mumtaz 1187
3rd Meerab Warraich 1186

BISE Faisalabad officials congratulated toppers and appreciated the role of teachers and parents in helping students reach academic excellence. The board also acknowledged the efforts of private schools in nurturing bright young minds.

A prize distribution ceremony will soon be held to honor the achievements of these outstanding students.

