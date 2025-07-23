Imran Khan’s sons launch global campaign for his release, meet Trump ally in US

CALIFORNIA – Imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman Khan (28) and Kasim Khan (26), have kicked off an international campaign advocating for their father’s release, starting with high-profile meetings in the United States.

During their visit to California, they met Richard Grenell, a key aide to former US President Donald Trump. Grenell, a vocal supporter of Imran Khan, shared a photo of the meeting on social media, urging the brothers to “stay strong” and declaring, “Millions across the globe are fed up with politically driven prosecutions. You are not alone.”

Imran Khan has been jailed at Adiala Prison since August 2023 after being convicted in a £190 million corruption case. He also faces terrorism-related charges linked to the May 9 protests.

Sulaiman and Kasim also held a meeting with Pakistani-American physician Dr Asif Mahmood, Vice Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), who praised their determination and lauded Grenell’s solidarity. He stressed the need for collective efforts to secure the former prime minister’s freedom.

Earlier in July, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan had announced that the brothers would travel to the US to raise international awareness about their father’s incarceration before joining the movement in Pakistan.