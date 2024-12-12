Russia’s Internet restrictions worse than Pakistan’s digital censorship – Here’s why

MOSCOW – A major testing of Internet Shutdowns left VPNs powerless as Russian authorities conducted a test that temporarily disconnected several regions from global internet.

Kremlin is working to isolate several regions Chechnya, and Ingushetia, from international online services. Dagestan, and internet remained particularly impacted during the test. Residents in these regions found themselves unable to access Google, YouTube, and WhatsApp, despite using VPNs.

Russian digital rights watchdog RosKomSvoboda said most VPN services failed to surpass restrictions, although a few managed to remain operational. This experiment is part of Moscow’s plan to build a sovereign internet, enabling total government control over online activity.

The country reportedly pumped in millions of dollars in developing its national internet infrastructure, with the government steadily implementing these restrictions. The latest test follows previous efforts, including throttling access to platforms like YouTube. The Russian government has also increased efforts to block VPN services, with 197 currently banned in the country.

In Pakistan, authorities are also working to ban most Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), following Russia, and China to muzzle dissent.

The incumbent government mentioned trying to crush rising militancy and online crime. But the planned ban, is affecting millions of Pakistanis, who are using VPNs to access bannes sites like X.