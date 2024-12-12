Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Govt Takes U-Turn on Talks with PTI, dismisses rumors of negotiations

Govt Takes U Turn On Talks With Pti Dismisses Rumors Of Negotiations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government turned down reports of ongoing negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Despite media reports of senior leaders meeting, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not met with PTI leader Asad Qaiser, acknowledging that government officials and PTI members had attended the National Assembly Speaker’s condolences for the late Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and noted that informal discussions may have taken place during this event.

Minister clarified that there were no official talks or negotiations underway amid reports hinted that communication between the government and PTI had been re-established, with suggestions that a meeting had occurred at the Speaker’s House involving key PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

Earlier, reports said parliament could serve as a venue for formal negotiations, a proposal that both parties allegedly accepted.

These reports suggested that Imran Khan softened its stance on preconditions for talks but still insisted on the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. The government’s denial contradicts these claims, leaving the situation surrounding potential negotiations unclear.

Govt, PTI resume talks, agree on parliamentary platform

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.3
Euro EUR 290.25 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.15 355.65
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.25 905.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.75 209.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
Let me know if  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search