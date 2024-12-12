Govt Takes U-Turn on Talks with PTI, dismisses rumors of negotiations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government turned down reports of ongoing negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Despite media reports of senior leaders meeting, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not met with PTI leader Asad Qaiser, acknowledging that government officials and PTI members had attended the National Assembly Speaker’s condolences for the late Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and noted that informal discussions may have taken place during this event.

Minister clarified that there were no official talks or negotiations underway amid reports hinted that communication between the government and PTI had been re-established, with suggestions that a meeting had occurred at the Speaker’s House involving key PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

Earlier, reports said parliament could serve as a venue for formal negotiations, a proposal that both parties allegedly accepted.

These reports suggested that Imran Khan softened its stance on preconditions for talks but still insisted on the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. The government’s denial contradicts these claims, leaving the situation surrounding potential negotiations unclear.