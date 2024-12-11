Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Govt, PTI resume talks, agree on parliamentary platform

ISLAMABAD – The federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have resumed contacts to lower the political temperature.

PTI leaders met National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at the Speaker’s House, where Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar were also present.

According to reports, it was decided to use Parliament as the platform for negotiations. The Speaker proposed using Parliament for talks, a suggestion accepted by both PTI and the government.

The negotiations will take place without any preconditions. The objective is to reduce political instability and ongoing tensions in the country. Both parties will soon announce the names of their negotiating committee members after consultation.

PTI initiated contact with the government for talks and has even stepped back from its previous demands.

Earlier, PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser also met Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

It is noteworthy that PTI approached the government for talks, and the government accepted PTI’s offer to create an environment of reconciliation.

Government sources said that in order to foster an atmosphere of reconciliation, PTI’s offer for talks was accepted, emphasizing that dialogue, not discord, is the way forward in politics.

PTI has backed away from its previous demands and is now seeking a judicial commission for the May 9 and November 26 events.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

