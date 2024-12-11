Nepra increases electricity prices

ISLAMABAD – The government has increased electricity prices by 20 paisas per unit across Karachi and the entire country.

NEPRA has issued a notification stating that the 20 paisas increase is part of the first quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

According to the notification, this hike will apply to electricity consumers nationwide, including Karachi, adding an additional burden of Rs. 1.18 billion on consumers.

The adjustment will be effective for one month in December 2024, excluding lifeline and prepaid electricity consumers. Similarly, the adjustment will not apply to additional electricity usage under the winter package.

NEPRA noted that the collection for the previous fiscal year’s last quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.74 per unit ended in November.