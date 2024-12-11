Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nepra increases electricity prices

Nepra Slashes Power Tariff By Rs1 28 Per Unit

ISLAMABAD – The government has increased electricity prices by 20 paisas per unit across Karachi and the entire country.

NEPRA has issued a notification stating that the 20 paisas increase is part of the first quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

According to the notification, this hike will apply to electricity consumers nationwide, including Karachi, adding an additional burden of Rs. 1.18 billion on consumers.

The adjustment will be effective for one month in December 2024, excluding lifeline and prepaid electricity consumers. Similarly, the adjustment will not apply to additional electricity usage under the winter package.

NEPRA noted that the collection for the previous fiscal year’s last quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.74 per unit ended in November.

Electricity tariff in Pakistan reaches Rs35 per unit after fresh hike

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

