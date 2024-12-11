Fia Arrests 3 Suspects In Mdcat Paper Leak Case

KARACHI – The FIA Cybercrime Circle has arrested three suspects in connection with the MDCAT paper leak issue in Karachi and across Sindh.

According to sources, the FIA Cybercrime team arrested Shiraz Bilal, Tariq Aziz Samo, and Shan Durani under a case registered regarding the MDCAT paper leak. Investigations are ongoing against the suspects at the Cybercrime Circle.

The suspects are allegedly involved in providing the leaked paper to students for money. Screenshots from their mobile phones showing the paper being sent to candidates have also been found.

The arrested suspects are key members of the group responsible for leaking papers, which has been leaking MDCAT papers since 2023. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining members of the group.