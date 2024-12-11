Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Man commits suicide after killing ex-wife, in-laws

ZAFARWAL – A man, distressed over failing to reconcile with his ex-wife, opened fire, killing his ex-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and her 10-year-old child in Zafarwal.

In the village of Khushhal Garh, the accused, Akram alias Guddu, was reportedly upset about the forced annulment of his love marriage and legal disputes with his in-laws.

Overcome with frustration, the accused went to his former in-laws’ house and opened indiscriminate fire, killing his ex-mother-in-law Hajra Bibi, ex-wife, sister-in-law, and her son on the spot. His former father-in-law and brother-in-law were injured.

According to DPO Narowal Naveed Malik, after the attack, the accused locked himself in a room, set it on fire, and slit his throat with a blade.

The bodies, along with the injured, were being transported to DHQ Hospital Narowal when the accused died on the way.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

