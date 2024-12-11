WhatsApp, Facebook among Meta Apps disrupted in Pakistan in major outage

LAHORE – In a significant disruption affecting users worldwide, Meta apps including WhatsApp experienced disruption on Wednesday night.

Netizens were quick to check other platforms like X to express their frustrations regarding the outage, which also impacted Meta’s other services.

Internet watchdog said, over 50,000 Facebook users reported issues, while more than 23,000 Instagram users faced similar disruptions.

Many affected users encountered error messages stating “something went wrong” while trying to access Facebook and Instagram.

This outage follows similar incidents earlier this year, during which hundreds of thousands of users were impacted for over two hours.

So far, Meta has not addressed the issue as it remains unclear what caused the disruption, but users are eagerly awaiting a resolution. Keep an eye on updates from Meta regarding the restoration of service across all their platforms.

More to follow…