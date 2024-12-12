Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate on 12 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Rates in Pakistan are at Rs. 280,500 per tola, while price of 10 grams of stands at Rs. 240,484 on December 12 2024 Thursday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 260,975 per tola, 21 Karat 249,112 and 18 Karat at 213,525.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs. 280,500 per 10 Grams Rs. 240,484

