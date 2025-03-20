PIA flight PK 860 grounded after mid-flight incident

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight traveling from Jeddah to Lahore has been grounded after an incident during its journey. According to PIA sources, flight PK 860 was carrying 300 passengers and crew members on board.

It was later revealed that the aircraft collided with a bird mid-flight, causing damage to the plane. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft was grounded for inspection. PIA’s aircraft engineers are currently assessing the extent of the damage to ensure the aircraft is safe for future flights.