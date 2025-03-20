SBP governor confirms ongoing IMF talks, expects staff-level agreement soon

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad stated that virtual discussions with the IMF are ongoing, and a staff-level agreement will be finalized soon.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting at Parliament House, he said the remittance target for the current fiscal year has been raised to $36 billion.

He further noted that GDP growth is expected to exceed 2.8% this fiscal year, while the current account deficit target has been reduced.

Additionally, inflation is projected to remain between 7% and 8% during the current fiscal year.