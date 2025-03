The Ministry of Education has announced Eid and Spring break holidays for federal government educational institutions. A notification in this regard has also been issued.

According to the notification, all federal educational institutions will remain closed from March 31 to April 4. These holidays have been approved for Eid ul-Fitr and the spring season.

During this break, students and teachers will have the opportunity to enjoy their holidays, and the institutions are set to reopen on April 5.