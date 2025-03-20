Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Govt has no objection if court releases Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, stated on Thursday that the government has no reservations if the court decides to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists, Sanaullah clarified that Imran Khan remains incarcerated due to convictions in various cases. The former prime minister has been in jail since August 2023, facing multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism, following his removal from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

His remarks come as PTI prepares for a nationwide protest campaign after Eidul Fitr, demanding the restoration of what it calls a “stolen mandate,” adherence to the Constitution, and the release of political prisoners.

Additionally, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman recently announced plans to protest against the federal government’s policies after Eid, aligning with PTI’s movement.

Regarding the recent in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, the former interior minister stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was urged to enhance the police and Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) capabilities in response to rising terrorism incidents.

The high-level meeting was called by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recommendation, focusing on increasing security, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

While PTI opposition leader Omar Ayub and other party members boycotted the session, the KP chief minister attended as his province’s representative.

