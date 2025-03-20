Lahore police arrest 667 for violating Anti-Kite Flying Act ahead of Eid

LAHORE—Lahore Police have arrested 679 individuals and registered 667 cases as part of ongoing operations against the illegal practice of kite flying this year, according to a statement from the Lahore Police spokesman.

The spokesman emphasized the city’s commitment to curbing this dangerous activity.

More than 22,000 kites and 847 string reels were confiscated from those arrested. A breakdown of the arrests by city division includes 142 in the City Division, 232 in the Cantonment area, 41 in Civil Lines, 44 in the Sadr Division, 91 in Iqbal Town, and 129 in Model Town.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated that those involved in kite flying with metal strings will face strict legal consequences. He directed that no leniency would be shown toward individuals endangering lives. Additionally, the CCPO ordered intelligence-based operations to target those involved in the illegal kite-making trade.

He reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing the Kite Flying Act and ensuring that violators are brought to justice. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s surveillance network will be fully utilized to prevent further kite-flying incidents.