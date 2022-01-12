Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter, son-in-law declared proclaimed offender in graft case

LAHORE – An accountability court in the provincial capital on Wednesday declared PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law proclaimed absconders.

The court issued the ruling while hearing a graft case involving the Punjab Power Development Authority and other government departments.

It also issued lifetime arrest warrants of Rabia Imran, and her husband Ali Imran while ordering authorities to seize their properties.

The couple was earlier declared proclaimed offenders in the Saaf Pani Company case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far identified assets worth Rs3.3 billion allegedly held by Shehbaz Sharif and his two sons – Hamza and Suleman – illegally.

The suspects in the money laundering cases including Shehbaz's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz (absconder), his daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Reports said that the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz's family received fake foreign remittances of billions of rupees in their personal bank accounts.

The reference further claimed that family of Shehbaz Sharif failed to justify the sources of funds used for acquisition of assets.