Pakistan likely to hike electricity prices by up to Rs7.5 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is considering a massive surge in base price of electricity in a bid to revive $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Reports said that per unit price would be hiked by up to Rs7-7.50, taking previous tariff of Rs16.74 to Rs24.14 per unit. The new prices would come into effect from July, 2022.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is expected to announce the final decision in this regard during this week.

It has been the IMF’s long standing demand that the electricity base rate for 2022-23 should be increased as new power projects have been added to the national grid.

The base tariff is the average cost of energy, which includes the costs of power plants, transmission and distribution, as well as fuel and operations and maintenance.

"As a result of new project additions to the system, rebasing of power tariffs is unavoidable, with tariffs rising by up to Rs7.50 per unit," Geo News reported.

The development comes days after the federal government withdrew subsidies on petroleum products, a move that jacked up the petrol and diesel price by whooping Rs30 per litre.