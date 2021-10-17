WATCH: PML-N’s Azma Bokhari slaps man who misbehaved with her at PDM rally

FAISALABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Uzma Bukhari on Saturday slapped a man who tried to misbehave with her at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) power show in Faisalabad.

Quoting sources, reports in local media said the incident occurred as some of the PMLN’s leaders were not allowed to pass through the VIP gate and were stopped by the security personnel deployed for the rally.

As soon as the PML-N Punjab spokesperson hopped out of the vehicle, a young man, who appears to be a party worker, tried to touch the female politician making her react by slapping him.

The irritated Bukhari also took off the party badge from the man’s arm while expressing anger at his coarse act.

ن لیگی جلسے میں عظمی بخاری کے ساتھ بدسلوکی، غصے میں کارکن کو عظمی بخاری نے تھپڑ لگادیا۔ pic.twitter.com/PT6i6tGvRm — Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Uzma commenting to the incident said that she slapped him as he repeatedly tried to approach her. The man didn’t stop despite getting warned, she added.

The PML-N leaders were accompanied by party Vice President Maryam Nawaz who was allowed to enter through the VIP gate however the security personnel restricted the other party members outside which caused them to face the charged party workers.

A rally of the anti-government alliance was held in Faisalabad Dhobi Ghat ground on Saturday marking the start of a new series to ouster the incumbent government.