T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets
DUBAI – Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.
After winning the toss and elected to field first, Oman dismissed Papua New Guinea for 131 in 13.4 overs.
In reply, Oman chased down the target only in 13.4 overs with 10 wickets to spare.
Oman get their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign off to a flyer 🔥— ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2021
They come out 🔝 against Papua New Guinea with 10 wickets in hand.#T20WorldCup | #OMNvPNG pic.twitter.com/G2Zi1ClvNT
Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood coming away with the bulk of the haul — four wickets in exchange for 20 runs. Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan picked up two wickets apiece.
Papua New Guinea's top scorer was skipper Assad Vala, who made 56 runs off 43 deliveries.
Oman’s openers Jastinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas made 73 and 50 runs, respectively. Zeeshan got player of the match award with his skillful bowling performance.
Squads
Oman
Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan
Papua New Guinea
Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.
