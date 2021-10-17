ISI chief to be appointed before next Friday as matter settled amicably: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – The matter of the appointment of the new Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence has been amicably settled between the civil and military leadership, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Sunday.

Speaking with newsmen in the country’s federal capital, Sheikh said the new spymaster would be appointed before October 22. He also negated the reports of a rift between the incumbent government and the military establishment, saying the prevailing environment in Pakistan was fine.

The seasoned politicians said he also met Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, “who is also comfortable with the way the situation has been resolved”.

The announcement could even be made earlier than that, he added. Rashid regretted that some elements were trying to make highly sensitive institutions controversial by giving unwanted statements.

The Interior Minister made these remarks amid widespread speculations about a rift in the civil-military issues following the key appointments.

The issue has also made headlines following a considerable delay in the issuance of official notification of Lt Nadeem Ahmed Anjum’s appointment as the new ISI chief.

Earlier this month, the military media wing announced that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had been appointed as Peshawar Corps commander while Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum replaced him as the new spymaster.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also cleared the air saying the premier had the authority to appoint the ISI Chief and that the consultation process had been completed.

Minister said the situation is changing in the region and Pakistan, being a responsible state, would fulfill its responsibilities of national security while meeting international expectations to strengthen peace in Afghanistan.