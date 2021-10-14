PM Imran vows to settle technical issues in DG ISI’s appointment soon

07:14 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
PM Imran vows to settle technical issues in DG ISI’s appointment soon
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the "technical issues" in the appointment of new director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) would soon be resolved, reports claimed.

The premier stated this while chairing a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Committee where he took all the lawmakers into confidence over the prevailing political situation in the country.

The incumbent government has better ties with the military than the previous governments, he said, adding that both sides are on the same page.

Talking to media after the meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the consultation process regarding the appointment of the top spy chief has completed and final decision to this respect will soon be announced.

He said that the Prime Minister briefed the parliamentary party that the civilian and the military leadership is on the same page and enjoys ideal relationship in the history of Pakistan.

He said the credit of ideal civil-military relations also goes to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has always supported the democratic government.

Defence Ministry sends DG ISI’s appointment ... 06:45 PM | 13 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Defence Ministry on Wednesday sent a summary to Prime Minister Office for the appointment of new ...

More From This Category
‘Delusional and irresponsible’ – Pakistan ...
07:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Pakistan introduces new social media rules to ...
06:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
PIA suspends flights to Kabul over Taliban’s ...
05:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Chargé d’affaires visit to Wazir Khan Mosque ...
05:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
IHC indicts Zahir Jaffar and five others in Noor ...
04:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Pakistan set to receive 2.4mn Pfizer vaccine ...
02:37 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Aik Hai Nigar' – ISPR’s telefilm featuring Mahira Khan to release next week
08:16 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr