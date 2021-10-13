Defence Ministry sends DG ISI’s appointment summary to PM office
06:45 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Defence Ministry sends DG ISI’s appointment summary to PM office
ISLAMABAD – The Defence Ministry on Wednesday sent a summary to Prime Minister Office for the appointment of new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI).

The development came hours after Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had announced that consultation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding the appointment of DG ISI had been completed.

Chaudhry shared the details on his official handle. “Consultation between the Prime Minister and the Army Chief on the appointment of a new DG ISI has been completed while the process for the new appointment has started”, he wrote on Twitter.

The PTI minister also mentioned that the civil and military leadership has proved that all institutions are on the same page for the stability, integrity, and development of the country.

