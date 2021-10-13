COAS Bajwa, Iranian CGS discuss regional security, border management

Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri accompanied by a high-level delegation visited GHQ Wednesday, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On arrival, the Iranian CGS was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army. The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for the Martyrs of Pakistan, said ISPR.

Later, the Iranian CGS called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meeting, a wide range of issues including the Afghanistan situation, regional security and border management particularly fencing along the Pak-Iran border were discussed.

Both agreed on further enhancing defence cooperation and working together for regional peace and unified response to terrorism which is a common enemy.

Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries and our close cooperation is vital for regional peace and stability, COAS remarked.

During delegation level meeting, the Iranian delegation was given a comprehensive regional security appraisal and operational update besides briefing on the Training Regime of Pakistan Army including collaboration with friendly countries and conduct of various joint military exercises.

The Iranian CGS expressed his desire for further strengthening military to military ties particularly in counter terrorism and training domains.