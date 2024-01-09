KP introduces hassle-free online domicile system

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) administration has introduced an online system for getting domicile certificates in an effort to modernise and improve public convenience.

The cutting-edge e-domicile platform seeks to ease the application procedure and lessen the load on citizens in the province's several districts.

Citizens can now easily apply for domicile certificates using the user-friendly website cfc.kp.gov.pk, on a computer or mobile device. The online approach gives citizens a more effective and comfortable option by doing away with the necessity for lengthy trips to government offices.

The National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) fingerprint gathering programme is one of the new system's main features.

This guarantees the government's safekeeping of application data, improving the process's general dependability and integrity.

The e-domicile system's implementation helps citizens save major travel costs and protracted lines at government offices in addition to streamlining the application procedure. Residents have responded positively to the initiative, expressing happiness with the increased simplicity of obtaining residence credentials.

The online site allows citizens to attach the required papers, offering a thorough and efficient application procedure. In turn, the government receives access to comprehensive citizen data at the local and village council levels, resulting in improved governance.