Pakistan returns 21,000 Hajj quotas to Saudi Arabia

About 21,000 Hajj quotas will be returned to Saudi Arabia under the government programme, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to media reports, Pakistani government decided to return the quota rather than accommodate the 5,633 pilgrims who were still eligible for the Hajj draw.

It has been discovered that the money was repaid to the rejected applicants of the government's normal plan, rather than being accommodated.

Reports claimed that 69, 438 applications were received for the regular Hajj scheme, and 5, 633 individuals were declared unsuccessful in the draw.

In the Government Sponsored Hajj Scheme, only 4 thousand applications were received against the quota of 25 thousand.

This year, 179,000 pilgrims will go on Hajj, of which 50 percent will go under the government scheme and 50 percent under the private scheme.