Mongolia signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: Details inside

DUBAI - In a bid to cement ties, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Mongolia have formally agreed upon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding reciprocal visa exemptions.

Under the agreement, UAE nationals who have regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports are exempted from a visa to enter Mongolia and can stay in the country for a period of up to 30 days per visit.

On the other hand, the agreement also allows citizens of Mongolia who hold diplomatic, official, and regular passports to enter the United Arab Emirates without the need for a visa.

The memorandum, inked by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State of the UAE, and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Mongolia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, aims at strengthening bilateral relations and streamlining travel between the two countries. This significant stride is anticipated to bolster collaborative efforts across various domains including politics, economics, culture, education, and other areas of shared interest, fostering increased cooperation and synergy between the UAE and Mongolia.

