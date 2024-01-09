Search

Mongolia signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: Details inside

07:34 PM | 9 Jan, 2024
Mongolia signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: Details inside

DUBAI - In a bid to cement ties, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Mongolia have formally agreed upon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding reciprocal visa exemptions.

Under the agreement, UAE nationals who have regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports are exempted from a visa to enter Mongolia and can stay in the country for a period of up to 30 days per visit.

On the other hand, the agreement also allows citizens of Mongolia who hold diplomatic, official, and regular passports to enter the United Arab Emirates without the need for a visa. 

The memorandum, inked by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State of the UAE, and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Mongolia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, aims at strengthening bilateral relations and streamlining travel between the two countries. This significant stride is anticipated to bolster collaborative efforts across various domains including politics, economics, culture, education, and other areas of shared interest, fostering increased cooperation and synergy between the UAE and Mongolia.

Situated in the Arabian Peninsula, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) borders Oman and Saudi Arabia, overlooking the Persian Gulf. With a population exceeding 9 million, it's renowned for its futuristic cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The UAE offers iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, alongside diverse landscapes, luxurious resorts, and cultural experiences.

As far as Mongolia is concerned, it is nestled in Central Asia between Russia and China, and spans vast steppes and deserts. Boasting a population of around 3 million, it's recognized for its nomadic culture and stunning landscapes. Visitors are drawn to attractions like the Gobi Desert, ancient monasteries in Ulaanbaatar, and the serene beauty of Lake Khövsgöl, experiencing a unique blend of history and natural wonders.

