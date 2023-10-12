New Zealand records all-time high immigration with Indians topping the list

AUCKLAND - New Zealand's immigration numbers have soared to unprecedented levels, with Indians topping the list in terms of relocating to the country.
These figures, released by Statistics New Zealand imply that the net number of immigrants for the year ending in August was 110,000 individuals.
The previous record was set just a month earlier with numbers reaching 103,000; after Indians, the maximum number of immigrants were from the Philippines and China.
The number signifies marked improvement from previous figures when the pandemic had put to halt, travel as well as immigration. Covid-19 had also sent shockwaves across entrepreneurs and businessmen who faced many difficulties in hiring a suitable workforce.
Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, emphasized the magnitude of this surge for a relatively small economy like New Zealand though the influx also poses a challenge for the housing sector, where demand is outstripping supply.
Kerr pointed out that this surge is likely a result of increased demand from the pandemic period, providing much-needed relief for employers who previously struggled to fill skilled positions. Despite this influx, New Zealand's unemployment rate remains relatively low at 3.6%.
However, Kerr also cautioned that this influx of migrants will require substantial resources, including tens of thousands of homes, which are currently in short supply.
The figures imply that the total immigrant count for the year reached a historic 225,000, while the number of New Zealanders leaving the country also approached record levels at 115,000.
Although the immigration numbers are favorable for businessmen, the worrying trend is the net loss of nearly 43,000 New Zealand citizens, who left the country for a better future.
New Zealand, with a population of approximately 5 million people, is known for its stunning landscapes, rich Maori culture, and high quality of life.
In terms of occupations, New Zealand has a demand for skilled professionals in various sectors, particularly healthcare, engineering, information technology, and construction.
The country actively seeks to attract talented individuals to fill these roles, making it an attractive destination for international job seekers. Moreover, New Zealand is a thriving tourist destination, welcoming millions of visitors each year. With its breathtaking natural beauty, from rugged mountains to pristine beaches, and vibrant cities like Auckland and Wellington, the country offers a diverse range of experiences for travelers.
The annual tourist arrivals in New Zealand typically number in the millions, making tourism a significant contributor to the country's economy. Visitors are drawn to New Zealand for its adventure activities, outdoor pursuits, and unique cultural experiences, further enhancing the nation's global appeal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease despite an increase in international market.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs7,800 to close at Rs197,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs6,684 to settle at Rs169,070, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $13 to settle at $1,885 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.
