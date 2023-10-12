New Zealand records all-time high immigration with Indians topping the list

AUCKLAND - New Zealand's immigration numbers have soared to unprecedented levels, with Indians topping the list in terms of relocating to the country.

These figures, released by Statistics New Zealand imply that the net number of immigrants for the year ending in August was 110,000 individuals.

The previous record was set just a month earlier with numbers reaching 103,000; after Indians, the maximum number of immigrants were from the Philippines and China.

The number signifies marked improvement from previous figures when the pandemic had put to halt, travel as well as immigration. Covid-19 had also sent shockwaves across entrepreneurs and businessmen who faced many difficulties in hiring a suitable workforce.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, emphasized the magnitude of this surge for a relatively small economy like New Zealand though the influx also poses a challenge for the housing sector, where demand is outstripping supply.

Kerr pointed out that this surge is likely a result of increased demand from the pandemic period, providing much-needed relief for employers who previously struggled to fill skilled positions. Despite this influx, New Zealand's unemployment rate remains relatively low at 3.6%.

However, Kerr also cautioned that this influx of migrants will require substantial resources, including tens of thousands of homes, which are currently in short supply.

The figures imply that the total immigrant count for the year reached a historic 225,000, while the number of New Zealanders leaving the country also approached record levels at 115,000.

Although the immigration numbers are favorable for businessmen, the worrying trend is the net loss of nearly 43,000 New Zealand citizens, who left the country for a better future.

New Zealand, with a population of approximately 5 million people, is known for its stunning landscapes, rich Maori culture, and high quality of life.

In terms of occupations, New Zealand has a demand for skilled professionals in various sectors, particularly healthcare, engineering, information technology, and construction.

The country actively seeks to attract talented individuals to fill these roles, making it an attractive destination for international job seekers. Moreover, New Zealand is a thriving tourist destination, welcoming millions of visitors each year. With its breathtaking natural beauty, from rugged mountains to pristine beaches, and vibrant cities like Auckland and Wellington, the country offers a diverse range of experiences for travelers.

The annual tourist arrivals in New Zealand typically number in the millions, making tourism a significant contributor to the country's economy. Visitors are drawn to New Zealand for its adventure activities, outdoor pursuits, and unique cultural experiences, further enhancing the nation's global appeal.