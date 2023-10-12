Imran Khan releases first message for Pakistanis from Adiala Jail

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in the cypher case, has released his first message for the people of Pakistan since his arrest on August 5, 2023.

Khan's message was shared with the people via his social media accounts, including Twitter. Here is the full text of Khan's message for Pakistanis:

"Chairman Imran Khan's message to the people of Pakistan shared through his family on the 10th of October"

“When I was illegally incarcerated in Attock Jail, the first few days were particularly challenging. I wasn’t provided a bed and had to sleep on the floor and had insects and mosquitoes all over me. But with time I have adjusted well to the prison conditions.

