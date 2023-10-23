Indian airline 'forgets' to offload baggage, lands back at airport

NEW DELHI - In an unusual turn of events, an international IndiGo flight was compelled to execute a U-turn back to the airport, citing an unexpected 'memory lapse' within the airline's operations.
Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft en route to Bengaluru, India, was compelled to get back to Singapore Changi Airport, reversing its course, a move prompted by the airline's inadvertent failure to unload passenger luggage from a preceding international flight.
The Airbus A321neo touched down once again at Changi approximately one hour after its initial departure, resulting in a substantial delay of four hours for the passengers on board.
The circumstances surrounding how the ground staff overlooked the removal of bags from the earlier flight remain unclear. Additionally, it has not been specified whether this oversight affected all bags from the preceding flight or only a portion of them.
In response to the incident, the airline also issued a statement, stating, "We acknowledge the baggage error on the part of our service partners at Singapore airport. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued passengers." The statement did not provide further details regarding the nature of the oversight or the service partners involved.
This incident is not an isolated event for IndiGo Airlines which has a history of such mismanagement. In an earlier gaffe, the airline neglected to facilitate the connection of an elderly couple to their India-bound flight, resulting in the couple being stranded for over 24 hours at the Istanbul airport.
The couple, one of whom relied on a wheelchair, was on a journey from London to Mumbai. The London-Istanbul portion was operated by Turkish Airlines, with the subsequent leg to Mumbai operated by IndiGo. After enduring a day of waiting in terminal chairs in Istanbul, their ordeal finally came to an end.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.
Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.25
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343
|346.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.
On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.
The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.
Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.