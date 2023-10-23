Arshad Sharif's widow sues Kenyan police on first death anniversary

Javeria Siddique, the wife of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, has filed a complaint against Kenyan police on Monday, according to her attorney.

Arshad Sharif, the ace investigative journalist from Pakistan, was assassinated in Nairobi in October of last year.

Kenya said that Sharif was killed by their police in a case of "mistaken identity" in the first reporting on his death by the media of African country.

A passenger in Sharif's car at the time of his death, however, was thought to have fired at paramilitary General Service Unit police, according to later claims from the Kenyan media.

According to international media outlet AFP, Javeria Siddique's attorney today confirmed that the case has been filed in Kenya's High Court.

"Yes. The complaint has been filed," according to attorney Ochiel Dudley, who told news media outlet in Nairobi that they were awaiting the court's case number and additional instructions.

Javeria Siddique said, "I have been struggling for justice for a year. The Kenyan police acknowledged killing my husband but never expressed regret."

She said, "I wrote to the president and foreign minister of Kenya, but they were not even kind enough to apologise.

Arshad Sharif's death anniversary

The terrible death of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif, who was slain in Nairobi, Kenya, one year ago, is being observed today.

On the invitation of numerous media organisations, the journalistic community is congregating to remember the life and accomplishments of this renowned journalist.

The sudden death of Arshad Sharif shocked and saddened the entire journalism industry, and his legacy continues to motivate numerous media professionals throughout the world.

On this tragic day, Sharif's coworkers, friends, and fans will come together to pay tribute to him and recognise his contributions to the journalism and media industries.