  

Search

Immigration

Over 0.7 million Pakistanis await passports as authorities handle crisis

Web Desk
06:31 PM | 23 Oct, 2023
Over 0.7 million Pakistanis await passports as authorities handle crisis
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD -  An estimated 730,000 Pakistanis, both within the country and abroad, have been grappling with a prolonged wait for their passport issuance, it emerged on Monday.

The delay stemmed from a shortage of dollars within the country, which led to a delay in the timely payment to the contracted French company responsible for the provision of lamination papers.

In response to the crisis, authorities have taken decisive action and an order for an additional 2 million lamination papers has been placed with the French company. On Friday, the passport office received lamination papers sufficient for 1 million passports.

The production process for the pending passports commenced today, marking a significant stride towards resolving the backlog. At present, between 22,000 to 30,000 passports are set to be processed daily.

Projections suggest that the backlog of over 700,000 passports will be completely cleared in the coming four weeks and by the close of November, Pakistan is set to receive an additional one million lamination papers, crucial for expediting the passport issuance process. Additionally, lamination papers for another million passports are anticipated to reach the country in December, 24 News reported.

Furthermore, arrangements have been made to facilitate payment for an additional two million lamination papers to the French company, ensuring that the issue of passport printing is swiftly and comprehensively addressed by the concerned authorities.

Though the Pakistani passport is amongst the worst-performing passports in the world according to Henley Passport Index, the document is still needed for travel abroad and hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are currently making their passports for better employment opportunities abroad.

The exodus of Pakistanis in such large numbers has also prompted authorities to look for ways to improve the economy or else this brain drain would cost the country heavily in the next few years. Noentheless, students, entreprenuers, businessmen, engineers, doctors and people from different professions are all trying to secure employment abroad and to improve their future. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:30 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

Hajj 2024 cost: Pakistani pilgrims to pay over Rs 1 million

04:26 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

PIA flight operation returning to normalcy as fuel crisis subsides

08:59 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

PIA cancels international flights as fuel crisis continues

06:44 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

14 PIA flights canceled as fuel crisis deepens

11:41 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Germany advocates more immigration as labour crisis deepens

04:52 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Pack your bags, this African country is offering visa-free entry for ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:35 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Gold price up by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 23 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee slips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies. 

On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.

Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.25 283.15
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343 346.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move up despite downtrend trend in global market

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.

On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.

The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.

Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: