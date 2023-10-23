Over 0.7 million Pakistanis await passports as authorities handle crisis

ISLAMABAD - An estimated 730,000 Pakistanis, both within the country and abroad, have been grappling with a prolonged wait for their passport issuance, it emerged on Monday.
The delay stemmed from a shortage of dollars within the country, which led to a delay in the timely payment to the contracted French company responsible for the provision of lamination papers.
In response to the crisis, authorities have taken decisive action and an order for an additional 2 million lamination papers has been placed with the French company. On Friday, the passport office received lamination papers sufficient for 1 million passports.
The production process for the pending passports commenced today, marking a significant stride towards resolving the backlog. At present, between 22,000 to 30,000 passports are set to be processed daily.
Projections suggest that the backlog of over 700,000 passports will be completely cleared in the coming four weeks and by the close of November, Pakistan is set to receive an additional one million lamination papers, crucial for expediting the passport issuance process. Additionally, lamination papers for another million passports are anticipated to reach the country in December, 24 News reported.
Furthermore, arrangements have been made to facilitate payment for an additional two million lamination papers to the French company, ensuring that the issue of passport printing is swiftly and comprehensively addressed by the concerned authorities.
Though the Pakistani passport is amongst the worst-performing passports in the world according to Henley Passport Index, the document is still needed for travel abroad and hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are currently making their passports for better employment opportunities abroad.
The exodus of Pakistanis in such large numbers has also prompted authorities to look for ways to improve the economy or else this brain drain would cost the country heavily in the next few years. Noentheless, students, entreprenuers, businessmen, engineers, doctors and people from different professions are all trying to secure employment abroad and to improve their future.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.
Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.
On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.
The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.
Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.
