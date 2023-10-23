Court orders jail administration to provide Imran Khan his exercycle

RAWALPINDI – The Adiala jail administration has received an order from a special court to provide former prime minister Imran Khan an exercise bike.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has currently been detained at Adiala Jail in connection with the US cipher case. Through his attorney, Advocate Sheeraz Ahmed Ranjha, he had requested for an exercise bike.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Special Official Secrets Court granted Imran Khan's request, and he ordered the management of the Adiala jail to arrange a spin bike so that Khan may exercise in his prison cell.

Additionally, it was disclosed on October 17 that Imran Khan's detention cell in Adiala jail had been expanded. At the prior hearing in the matter, the PTI Chairman had asked for an extension.

The cipher case's special court judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, issued an order to extend Imran Khan's prison cell, increasing its size from 35 feet to over 60 feet.