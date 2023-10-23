  

IMARAT launches the new center of Islamabad: A $500M project

07:30 PM | 23 Oct, 2023
IMARAT launches the new center of Islamabad: A $500M project

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad has a new city center and it's called IMARAT Downtown. A visionary $500M venture by IMARAT, this megaproject is all set to herald a new age in Pakistan's urban development journey. 

The enthusiasm surrounding IMARAT Downtown was at an all-time high until IMARAT, the leading real estate group of Pakistan revealed the megaproject in a grand launch ceremony yesterday. This grand evening was more than just an introduction; it gave a glimpse into the thriving and developed Islamabad of 2047. 

More than just an infrastructure milestone, IMARAT Downtown aims to redefine the residential and commercial standards of the twin cities with a multiverse of its own. Nestled within this prestigious square kilometer are distinct projects that encompass all facets of life. 

The Mall of IMARAT is all set to shine as Pakistan’s biggest mall, offering an unparalleled shopping experience. The IMARAT Residences present a premium residential offering, set to become the most sought-after address in Pakistan. Other notable inclusions are the Grand Bazar, offering a unique market experience, the serene Urban Forest for recreation, the buzzing IMARAT Boulevard, the cutting-edge Harley Health & Wellness Centre, the advanced Cyber Tower, and the educational stalwart, Institute of Architecture, Urban Planning & Building Materials.

IMARAT also introduced its "IMARAT Executive Club", Islamabad’s most premium membership tailored for the group’s valued clients, reflecting the company’s commitment to offering more than just real estate — but a lifestyle. Every corner, every space, every amenity that is a part of IMARAT Lifestyle will speak of a story replete with luxury and personalized to the very last detail.

Mr. Shafiq Akbar, CEO of IMARAT, remarked, "This event was a snapshot of our Vision 2047 for Islamabad's future. Both IMARAT Downtown and the IMARAT Executive Club emphasize our dedication to our clients and the community, and a desire to see Islamabad thriving up to its full potential."

With a series of national and international events scheduled post-launch, Islamabad and investors wait in eager anticipation. Stay tuned as Islamabad prepares to welcome its new city center, an epicenter of luxury, innovation, and lifestyle. 

Forex

Pakistani rupee slips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies. 

On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.

Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.25 283.15
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343 346.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move up despite downtrend trend in global market

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.

On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.

The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.

Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460

