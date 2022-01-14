Pakistan’s oladoc raises $1.8 million to scale its healthcare platform

Oladoc, Pakistan’s leading doctor booking and teleconsultation platform, has raised USD 1.8 Million as part of its Pre-Series A round. The round was led by Sarmayacar Ventures along with participation from Doha Tech Angels and other angel investors. The round was closed in 2021, however, the official confirmation has been made today.

Founded in 2016 by Abid & Arif Zuberi, oladoc is Pakistan’s leading doctor booking platform with a network of 8,000 doctors spread across 10 cities. The platform puts the power in the hands of patients (vs doctors) by giving them the ability to search, book, rate and review healthcare providers. In addition, the platform also provides its users the ability to order lab tests as well as saving their medical history in the application. Oladoc has served more than 15 million users in the last 3 years and currently has more than 300,000 verified patient reviews online.

Speaking on the raise, Abid Zuberi said, ‘oladoc is on a mission to empower patients by making healthcare accessible, transparent and affordable for the masses. We have seen phenomenal growth in the last 12 months and with the fresh funding round, aim to evolve into a digital health mall that serves patients’ needs across the complete life cycle. Oladoc plans to scale its current value proposition along with bringing in seasoned C-level leadership to the team, to help scale the organization faster’.

Rabeel Warraich, the founder and CEO at Sarmayacar, said, ‘We are excited to partner with oladoc on their journey to provide quality healthcare to everyone in Pakistan. Oladoc’s team has demonstrated strong on the ground execution, helping establish oladoc as the No.1 Doctor booking platform in Pakistan. We look forward to working with the founders to accelerate oladoc’s growth and unlock the full market potential’.