Muhammad Javed Ghani becomes FBR chairman
LAHORE - Muhammad Javed Ghani has been appointed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), says a notification issued here on Saturday.
Ms Nausheen Javed Amjad was removed with immediate effects, it added. Ghani's appointment has been approved by the Federal Cabinet.
According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division today: "The Federal Government has been pleased to assign the additional charge of the post of Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to Mr Muhammad Javed Ghani."
The notice observes that Ghani is a BS-22 officer currently posted as a member of the FBR.
Amjad had been appointed FBR chairman in the absence of the former FBR chief Shabbar Zaidi, in April 2020.
