FIA nabs four allegedly working for international child pornography ring
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in countrywide action on Saturday arrested four culprits allegedly involved in child pornography.
The action was carried out on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after Interpol shared information regarding the suspects, who were working for an international ring.
The ring, which is involved in selling material related to child pornography, was being operated from the United States, the FIA said.
The FIA arrested a suspect, identified as Arsalan, from Sialkot and recovered huge data from his possession.
Following Interpol information, the agency also detained suspects from Karachi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, and also recovered illegal content.
A further investigation is underway.
