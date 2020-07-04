PPSC to restart interviewing candidates as lockdown eased
07:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PPSC to restart interviewing candidates as lockdown eased
LAHORE – The Punjab government has allowed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to conduct interviews of candidates.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department M Usman has issued a notification after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Saturday.

Now, the PPSC can conduct interviews of the candidates in phases after implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised by the Punjab Health department, however procedure of written examination would remain suspended.

According to the notification, the approval for interviews was given only to the PPSC while other departments have not been allowed in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had earlier stopped the PPSC to conduct interviews of the candidates who had passed the written examination due to lockdown imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

