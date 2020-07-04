LGS faculty members booked over sexually harassing students

LAHORE - A case has been registered against four employees, including a teacher, of an elite private school in Lahore days after they were sacked by administration after they found guilty of sexually harassing female students.

Authorities have registered the case after receiving a complaint from Child Protection Bureau’s Office Ehtisham Arshad under Section 292-A, 500, 509, 501 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 25 (Intentionally damaging or tampering with telegraphs) of the Federal Investigation Agency's Telegraph Act, local media reported.

Earlier this week it emerged that Lahore Grammar School’s 1A1 Gulberg branch in Lahore had terminated a teacher and three other employees after allegations of sexually harassing female students surfaced against them.

The decision by the elite school comes after numerous students, who claimed to be harassed since 2016, approached the administration 1-A/1 Ghalib Market Gulberg brach after situation went out of control.

The complainants include former and present students of the school. They also submitted evidences comprising videos, photos and inappropriate messages sent by the fired employees to them.

The sacked employees include chemistry teacher Aitezaz Rahman Sheikh, Administration Officer Aitzaz, Accountant Omar, a watch man named Shehzad and chemistry teacher Zahid Warraich.

Students said that they had been lodged complaints against them over the years but the school administration remained reluctant to take action against them.

Meanwhile, the school management talking to Daily Pakistan said that the accused were terminated after receiving the complaints and evidence against them.

The victims further revealed that the chemistry teacher used to touch them in an inappropriate way.

As the matter surfaced online, District Education Authority in Lahore Tuesday formed a three member committee with Ghyas Sabir, principal of a government school as convener.