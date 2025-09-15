Aalia Ayesha Gul becomes first woman SSP in KP’s history

PESHAWAR – For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history, a woman has been appointed to the position of SSP in the police department.

According to reports, Aalia Ayesha Gul from Swabi district has been appointed as SSP Investigation Peshawar.

The KP Inspector General of Police has issued a notification of the first-ever female SSP appointment.

Ayesha Gul belongs to the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) group and previously served as AIG Gender.

According to the report, the Grade-18 female officer recently returned to the country after completing a course abroad.