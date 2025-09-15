Imaan Mazari files harassment complaint against IHC CJ Sarfraz Dogar

ISLAMABAD – In the matter of the verbal spat between Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Advocate Imaan Mazari, Imaan Mazari has filed a harassment complaint against Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar with the harassment committee.

According to reports, Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz heads the Islamabad High Court’s Women Harassment Inquiry Committee. Sources said that the complaint against the Chief Justice was submitted to Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz’s court associate.

The complaint stated that an inquiry should be conducted against Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar under the Protection Against Harassment of Women Act, to determine whether the Chief Justice made gender-based and threatening remarks about Imaan Mazari, and to hold him accountable for harassing the complainant.

Imaan Mazari further requested in her complaint that the matter of harassment against Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar be referred to the competent authority, the Supreme Judicial Council.