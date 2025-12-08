Student gets pregnant after raped repeatedly by school principal in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – Police have registered a case against a private school principal for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student repeatedly, leaving her pregnant.

Reports said the incident took place in Ali Pur Tehsil, adding that three other individuals, including school owner, have also been booked in the case.

The incident allegedly took place over several months at the school, with the student claiming that she was first assaulted by the school principal three months ago.

The victim has stated that the school owner, Rashid, also assaulted her multiple times during different occasions. Shockingly, the student is now reported to be three months pregnant as a result of the alleged abuse.

Following the victim’s statement, the police have officially registered a case against four individuals: the school principal, the school owner, and two other accomplices.

Authorities are actively conducting raids to arrest the suspects involved in this case.