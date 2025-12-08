Three women found dead in mysterious circumstances at Karachi flat

KARACHI – Three women of a same family were found dead and a man was discovered unconscious under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The deceased have been identified as Samina, 52, her daughter Samreen, 19, and her daughter-in-law Maha, 22. The unconscious man, 30-year-old Yaseen, is Samina’s son. The incident came to light after the family head alerted Madadgar 15, and police responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers found the women’s bodies on separate beds, while Yaseen was unconscious but alive. Despite the tragic deaths, the family head was unharmed and in good health.

The bodies were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed stated that there were no visible signs of injury or violence on the victims’ bodies.

SSP-East (Investigation) Zubair Nazir Ahmed Shaikh told reporters that investigators had ruled out the possibility of a gas leak. The authorities also confirmed there was no forced entry into the home, and there were no signs of strangulation or other types of injury.

Currently, the family head is being questioned, and the police are waiting for Yaseen to regain full consciousness to provide a statement about the incident.