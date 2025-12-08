Grand Ceremony in GHQ as Field Marshal Asim Munir takes Charge as Chief of Defence Forces

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s military witnessed another chapter as country’s armed forces came together to honor their new Chief of Defence Forces.

A prestigious Guard of Honor was presented to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-e-Jurat, on his historic appointment as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces.

The grand ceremony saw contingents from all three branches of the armed forces Army, Navy, and Air Force—paying tribute to the nation’s top military leader.

🚨🚨🚨چیف آف ڈیفنس فورسز کے اعزاز میں گارڈ آف آنر کی تقریب، تقریب میں ایئر چیف ظہیر احمد بابر سدھو بھی شامل pic.twitter.com/Xdr5dnwhgg — Azaad Urdu (@azaad_urdu) December 8, 2025

The high-profile event was attended by the nation’s senior-most military leadership, including the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and other top-ranking officers. In a display of military precision and honor, the honorary contingent presented a full general salute to the distinguished guest, while Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir conducted a thorough inspection of the ceremonial troops.