Kidnapped Doctor of Benazir Shaheed Hospital found dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The kidnapping case of Doctor Warda ended in her murder, as cops found her dead body in a hilly area near the capital.

According to authorities, Doctor Warda’s body was recovered from remote hilly area near Thandiani Road. Initial probe revealed that doctor was abducted by her friend, Rida, who promised 67 tolas of gold as part of the plan.

Rida then handed Doctor Warda over to suspects Aurangzeb and Nadeem, who took her to Lari Binota and killed her.

چار دن سے نام نہاد ہزارہ ڈویژن کی پولیس ایک ڈاکٹر کو منشیات فروش اجرتی قاتل تک نہ پہنچ سکے ڈاکٹر وردہ کو نہ بچا سکے اس بدبودار نظام سے نفرت ایمان کا حصہ تو ہوگا نہ افسوس میں وزیراعلی خیبرپختونخوا سے ریکوسٹ کرتا ہوں فلفور ہزارہ ڈویژن میں پولیس ڈیپارٹمنٹ میں کالے بھیڑوں کا خاتمہ کر pic.twitter.com/H6xB5Lecni — Engr M Amir Kohee (@EKohee) December 8, 2025

The police detained all suspects involved and are continuing investigations to determine if any other individuals were part of the crime.

This tragic incident has raised serious concerns about safety and trust within professional circles.