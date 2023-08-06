What facilities does Imran Khan have in Attock Jail?

Life in prison is not easy, but high-profile prisoners mostly politicians and businessmen enjoy perks and facilities which are not available to common citizens.

Former Pakistani prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan is a latest top figure who landed in jail as the leader known for populist politics was arrested soon after a trial court sentenced him to three years in prison.

Following his snap detention, the former cricket star was moved from Lahore by road in a stretched caravan and was placed in Attock Jail.

Security of Attock Jail and its surroundings have been beefed up by heavily-guarded law-enforcement personnel.

Imran Khan's cell in Attock Jail

Khan, 70, is known for his famous sprawling ten-acre mansion in capital that offers a stunning view of Islamabad's Margalla Hills, but the former premier is no more getting vast area to live.

Media reports suggest that a VVIP cell was prepared for PTI chief. The cell has no AC, or room cooler facility but has a fan, bed and a washroom inside.

PTI chairman is the first former PM who has been locked up in the Attock jail, ex-premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was held in Attock Fort back in 90s.

It was reported that British rulers formed Attock prison to detain people mostly involved in mutiny, and now considered high-security prison.

Interestingly, the current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was kept in the Attock jail in 1999, when he was Punjab CM and was jailed in graft case.

Several other politicians and influential personalities including Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz, former KP CM Sardar Mehtab, Azam Khan and Dr Farooq Sattar also remained imprisoned in the penitentiary.