PEMRA bars TV channels from live coverage of PTI long march

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Friday imposed a ban on live coverage of PTI’s long march over anti-state remarks made by party chairman Imran Khan in his address.

In a letter sent to all Pakistani channels, PEMRA states that it observed in today’s coverage that statements against state institutions were aired live in violation of Code of Conduct as well as the orders of the superior courts.

Foregoing above, all the licensees are therefore once again directed to stop live telecast of content/programme especially, while covering the Long March and speeches of PTI Leader (s). Further, all the licensees are directed to refrain from airing content that tantamount to malign/ disgrace state institutions (advertently or inadvertently) and to sensitize their Editorial Board, Director (News and Programming), bureaus and field reporters to ensure compliance to subject directives,” the PEMRA letter read.

It also warned the TV channels of action – suspension or revocation of license – in case of non-compliance to the directives.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan kick started the long march against the government from Lahore and his addresses he lashed out at the government and its handlers.