Man kills 16-year-old daughter over love marriage dispute in Lahore

LAHORE – A father has allegedly killed his 16-year-old daughter in an area of Lahore after she expressed her desire to marry someone of her choice.

Reports said the suspect, identified as Umar, murdered his daughter, Iman Fatima, using a sharp weapon.

Police stated that the victim wanted to marry someone of her choice. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

The suspect fled the scene after the killing and is currently at large, with police searching for him.

Honour killings remain a serious issue in Pakistan, especially in cases involving love marriages. Families sometimes resort to violence to “protect” family honour when a member chooses a partner against their wishes.

Despite legal measures and increasing awareness, many victims—often young women—face threats, abuse, or even death.

Love marriages challenge traditional norms, causing conflicts between personal freedom and societal expectations.

Activists and human rights organizations are working hard to raise awareness, promote tolerance, and push for stronger enforcement of laws to prevent honour killings.