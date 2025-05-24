Overseas Delegation lands in Pakistan for backchannel push to free Imran Khan

LAHORE – Quiet diplomacy underway as delegation of US based businessmen and doctors arrived in Pakistan to push for Imran Khan’s release.

The delegation previously visited Islamabad, where they reportedly held discussions with a senior officials. However, they were unable to meet Imran Khan during that trip. It remains unclear whether any official meetings took place, but sources suggest the coming days may prove critical for potential engagements.

The visit is seen as part of ongoing unofficial diplomatic initiatives driven by PTI supporters in the diaspora, particularly from the US and UK, who are attempting to influence the legal and political fate of PTI chief, who remained behind bars for two weeks.

Despite months of informal outreach, no major breakthrough has been achieved so far. Insiders familiar with matter say that the success of these efforts depends not only on political negotiations but also on the public conduct of Imran Khan and the PTI’s social media wing. Messaging from the party’s international chapters, especially in the West, is said to carry considerable weight in shaping perceptions and responses.

Pakistan’s military leadership consistently reiterated its stance of staying out of political dealings, urging all parties to resolve their differences independently. Nonetheless, some PTI leaders are reportedly continuing quiet contacts with influential figures, even as they deny such engagements publicly.