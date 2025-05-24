Woman kidnapped in broad daylight in Lahore’s Defence, See CCTV Footage

LAHORE – A woman has been kidnapped in broad daylight in Lahore’s upscale Defence A area, with whole incident caught on CCTV footage that since gone viral, prompting swift action from Punjab Police.

The footage from surveillance cams shows two suspects forcibly grabbing a woman identified as Mehwish and shoving her into a grey Suzuki Mehran before fleeing the scene. The horrific clip raised alarm among residents and sparked calls for improved security in the area.

SHO Defence A Khurram Shehzad confirmed that a case has been filed on the complaint of the victim’s brother. In his statement, Ameen accused Fayyaz, the woman’s former brother-in-law, behind the abduction with the help of his accomplices. FIR also named a man identified as Ayub, along with one unidentified suspect. Ameen stated that his sister had been divorced six months ago, adding further context to the alleged motive behind the abduction.

لاہور ڈیفنس میں مہوش نامی خاتون کو کار سوار ملزمان نے اغوا کرلیا، سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج سامنے آ گئی۔ بھائی کے مطابق سابقہ شوہر فیاض ساتھیوں کے ساتھ ملوث ہے ۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/bqN1ZKvTYC — Mohammad Hayat (@mofarooka) May 24, 2025

SP Cantonment Division Qazi Ali Raza said a series of raids are underway to arrest the culprits, and authorities are hopeful that the woman will be recovered soon.

A special team led by SHO Khurram Shehzad has been constituted to investigate the case. The team is looking into CCTV footage and other evidence to track down the suspects and secure the victim’s safe return.