Former CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh passes away

Umar Sheikh, who previously served as Capital City Police Officer Lahore, passed away in Lahore on Wednesday night.
The decorated cop succumbed to a heart attack. His funeral prayers will be offered in his native village in Rahim Yar Khan.
Condolences began pouring in from all quarters of society for the retired police officer.
Heartfelt Condolences with family of former CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh who passed away. May His soul rest in peace.— Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) March 23, 2023
Ex Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab~Dr Raheel Siddiqui remembers his late friend Ex CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh who died last night as how he was badly ditched and mistreated by friends and foes alike.— Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) March 23, 2023
Dear Friends,
I am distressed to write these lines.
My dear friend Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/xAUgCb8Ktb
Rest in eternal peace, DIG Umar Sheikh.— Umer Inam (@UmerInamPk) March 22, 2023
He was my neighbour in #Khanpur and a police officer with a different approach. PM @ImranKhanPTI appointed him as CCPO Lhr but couldn't resist the pressure and removed him soon. pic.twitter.com/u6mpdikalJ
Mr Sheikh completed Digital Forensic and Cyber Law courses from USA’s George Washington University. He remained deputed at many coveted posts in the police department as well as in Intelligence Bureau and NACTA.
During his decades-long service, he served as a District Police Officer in Dera Ghazi Khan, DPO Jamshoro, Jacobabad Nawabshah, and Larkana. He worked for seven years at the Intelligence Bureau, and for four years at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.
In 2020, the former cop was appointed as CCPO Lahore but was removed over controversies related to his leaked audio conversation and derogatory remarks which even caused outrage.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
