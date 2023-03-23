Former CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh passes away

Umar Sheikh, who previously served as Capital City Police Officer Lahore, passed away in Lahore on Wednesday night.

The decorated cop succumbed to a heart attack. His funeral prayers will be offered in his native village in Rahim Yar Khan.

Condolences began pouring in from all quarters of society for the retired police officer.

Heartfelt Condolences with family of former CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh who passed away. May His soul rest in peace. — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) March 23, 2023

Ex Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab~Dr Raheel Siddiqui remembers his late friend Ex CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh who died last night as how he was badly ditched and mistreated by friends and foes alike.



Dear Friends,



I am distressed to write these lines.



My dear friend Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/xAUgCb8Ktb — Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) March 23, 2023

Rest in eternal peace, DIG Umar Sheikh.



He was my neighbour in #Khanpur and a police officer with a different approach. PM @ImranKhanPTI appointed him as CCPO Lhr but couldn't resist the pressure and removed him soon. pic.twitter.com/u6mpdikalJ — Umer Inam (@UmerInamPk) March 22, 2023

Mr Sheikh completed Digital Forensic and Cyber Law courses from USA’s George Washington University. He remained deputed at many coveted posts in the police department as well as in Intelligence Bureau and NACTA.

During his decades-long service, he served as a District Police Officer in Dera Ghazi Khan, DPO Jamshoro, Jacobabad Nawabshah, and Larkana. He worked for seven years at the Intelligence Bureau, and for four years at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

In 2020, the former cop was appointed as CCPO Lahore but was removed over controversies related to his leaked audio conversation and derogatory remarks which even caused outrage.